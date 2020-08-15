Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,050.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,787.26.

BKNG stock opened at $1,778.87 on Tuesday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,691.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,611.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Booking by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

