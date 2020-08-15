Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) to announce $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.01. Boston Beer also posted earnings per share of $3.58 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $12.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $18.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.43.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total transaction of $14,984,821.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,781.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,105 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.76, for a total value of $3,459,529.80. Insiders sold 66,916 shares of company stock worth $42,052,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boston Beer by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,412,000 after buying an additional 210,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boston Beer by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Boston Beer by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,012,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM traded down $26.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $817.09. 98,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,640. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.64. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $871.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

