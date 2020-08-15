Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 143,488 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 4.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $24,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,338,000 after buying an additional 13,116,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,435,000 after buying an additional 9,518,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,518,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,074 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,730,000.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.55. 31,392,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,781,703. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

