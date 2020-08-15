Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,697 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 6.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.52% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $37,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,569,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,244,000 after purchasing an additional 780,376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,570,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,259,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,505,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,898 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,890,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,930. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43.

