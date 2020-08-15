Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 7.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $43,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.38. The company had a trading volume of 413,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,176. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $308.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

