Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 536,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 102,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 270,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 98,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.85. 1,773,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136,974. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

