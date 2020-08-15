Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.11.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 502,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,126. The company has a market cap of $729.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.65%.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $59,588,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,937,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,260,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 787,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,055,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,068 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,017,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after buying an additional 173,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,399,000 after buying an additional 406,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

