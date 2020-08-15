Brokerages Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report sales of $2.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $9.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $9.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.30.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AAP traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,873. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.52.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

