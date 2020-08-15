Brokerages Anticipate GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $424.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to announce sales of $424.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for GrubHub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350.20 million and the highest is $496.60 million. GrubHub reported sales of $322.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.16 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas lowered GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GrubHub from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GrubHub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,547. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $32,656.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 186.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 16.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

