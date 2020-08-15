Brokerages Expect Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Announce $1.85 EPS

Analysts expect Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) to post $1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.73. Baidu posted earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baidu.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

BIDU traded down $7.83 on Monday, hitting $116.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,498,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,103. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.97. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 115.59, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 179.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 152.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

