Brokerages Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $5.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.67. The company had a trading volume of 181,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,031. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $299.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.