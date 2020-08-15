Brokerages Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $5.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.67. The company had a trading volume of 181,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,031. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $299.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

