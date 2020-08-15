Brokerages Set Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price at $57.10

Shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.10.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $98,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 88.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARVN traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. Arvinas has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. Analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.