Brokerages Set Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Target Price at $76.67

Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

KRYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

KRYS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 46.38 and a quick ratio of 46.38. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.80 million, a P/E ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,928,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,889,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 345.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

