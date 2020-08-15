Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Target Price at $106.75

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Cfra downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $222,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,795. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.64. 232,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.