Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BFGC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 126,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,787. Bullfrog Gold has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.
About Bullfrog Gold
