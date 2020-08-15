Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFGC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 126,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,787. Bullfrog Gold has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

About Bullfrog Gold

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada.

