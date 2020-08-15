Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Bunge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bunge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Shares of BG stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.93. 838,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,863. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunge has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bunge in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3,069.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 23.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 339.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

