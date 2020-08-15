BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) Insider Rodney (Rod) Walker Acquires 3,920 Shares of Stock

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) insider Rodney (Rod) Walker bought 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,328.00 ($9,520.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62. BWX Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$1.96 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of A$4.72 ($3.37). The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.71. The firm has a market cap of $433.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78.
BWX Company Profile
