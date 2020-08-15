BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) Insider Rodney (Rod) Walker Acquires 3,920 Shares of Stock

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) insider Rodney (Rod) Walker bought 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,328.00 ($9,520.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62. BWX Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$1.96 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of A$4.72 ($3.37). The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.71. The firm has a market cap of $433.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78.

BWX Company Profile

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and wholesale of natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia and internationally. The company owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, Andalou Naturals, DermaSukin, Life Basics, Uspa, Edward Beale, and Renew personal care brands.

