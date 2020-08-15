Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Caci International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Caci International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.64.

Caci International stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,303. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts predict that Caci International will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,843. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,268. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caci International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 5,693.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 110,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,402,000 after buying an additional 108,917 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caci International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,989,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caci International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

