Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.62 Million

Brokerages expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to announce sales of $55.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Cactus reported sales of $160.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $334.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.90 million to $338.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $304.49 million, with estimates ranging from $261.00 million to $383.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Cactus from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 195,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. Cactus has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.