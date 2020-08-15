Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CADE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.63%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,560 shares of company stock worth $175,551 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 547.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 390,717 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,588,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,116 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

