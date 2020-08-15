Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Downgraded to Hold at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,366. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

