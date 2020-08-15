Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Issues Earnings Results

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Caledonia Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.