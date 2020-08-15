Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CALA. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $331.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.11. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,283,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $13,701,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

