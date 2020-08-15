Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $3.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $12.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $13.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.81 to $15.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 EPS.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $293.67. 181,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,031. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $299.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.53 and a 200 day moving average of $246.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

