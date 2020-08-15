Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$189.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$183.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of CJT traded down C$2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$180.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,742. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 212.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$165.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$130.63. Cargojet has a one year low of C$67.87 and a one year high of C$195.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

