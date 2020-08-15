CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CABGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

CARLSBERG AS/S stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.94. 65,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.86. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

