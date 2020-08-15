CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CABGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get CARLSBERG AS/S alerts:

Shares of CABGY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.94. 65,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,160. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.86. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.