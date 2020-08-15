Cascend Securities Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $540.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Cascend Securities from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NVDA. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $384.82.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,122,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,573,502. The company has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.94. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $468.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

