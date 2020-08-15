Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) PT Raised to $8.00

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSPR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE CSPR traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 449,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

