CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Todd J. Slotkin Sells 2,500 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $63,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,290.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. 196,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,193. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.60.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $24,686,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

