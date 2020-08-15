CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CBTX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CBTX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBTX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.
Shares of CBTX stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. 23,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,007. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $235,430.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Insiders acquired 45,222 shares of company stock worth $815,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CBTX by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CBTX by 128.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 139,331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CBTX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CBTX by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CBTX during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.
CBTX Company Profile
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.
