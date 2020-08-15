CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CBTX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CBTX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBTX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get CBTX alerts:

Shares of CBTX stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. 23,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,007. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $235,430.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Insiders acquired 45,222 shares of company stock worth $815,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CBTX by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CBTX by 128.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 139,331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CBTX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CBTX by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CBTX during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.