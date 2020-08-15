Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.69.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. Cerner has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,963. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 448,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,673 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,709,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 773,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after purchasing an additional 232,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.