Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $700.00 at Citigroup

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $613.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $616.25.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $604.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $611.47. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

