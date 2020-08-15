Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the April 30th total of 386,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CHEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Check Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of CHEK stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,664,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. Check Cap has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Check Cap will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

