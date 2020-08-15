Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.37.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -113.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

