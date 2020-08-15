Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of SUUIF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

