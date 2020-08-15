Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after buying an additional 522,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,208,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,536,798,000 after buying an additional 1,096,715 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.35. 6,328,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,262,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

