Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHMA shares. BidaskClub raised Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chiasma in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Chiasma alerts:

CHMA traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.57. 650,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,760. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chiasma news, CEO Raj Kannan bought 10,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,799. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Chiasma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Chiasma by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,075,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 972,195 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chiasma by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 744,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 560,474 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Chiasma by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chiasma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.