CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CIM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

CIM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 1,773,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,787,172. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 14,215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

