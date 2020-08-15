Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHH. Barclays raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of CHH stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 228,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.04. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 426.09% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

