Cincinnati Financial Corp Purchases 8,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $137.56. 2,450,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,416. The firm has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

