Cincinnati Insurance Co. Invests $17.31 Million in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 338,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Mondelez International by 20.0% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 220,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,934,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,054. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.