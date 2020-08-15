Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 108,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.56. 2,450,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.