Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Issues Earnings Results

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,207. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $146.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.84.

CIDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cinedigm in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

