Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department owned 0.17% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 614,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 740.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

INTF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. 126,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,470. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

