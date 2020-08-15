Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,199 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $99.99. 2,739,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,591,394. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $102.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $177.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

