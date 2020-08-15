Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 3,790 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $48.89. 22,297,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,581,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

