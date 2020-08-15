Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 600 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $176.03. 574,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,695. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.60. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 978.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

