Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,803,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $327.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,403. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $335.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 595,090 shares of company stock worth $187,875,441. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.