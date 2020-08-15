Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.