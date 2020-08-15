Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.96. 2,037,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,880. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.